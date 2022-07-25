Left Menu

Scindia launches mass outreach drive in Dum Dum LS constituency

He also interacted with monks of the Ramakrishna Math in the northern suburbs of Kolkata.A state BJP leader said Scindias visit was aimed at reaching out to the electorate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 00:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday launched a mass outreach drive in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency near Kolkata, and had lunch at the residence of a 'Matua' community member. Scindia, who arrived in the state on a two-day visit on Saturday, also undertook a door-to-door campaign with locals at Bilkanda under the Khardaha assembly segment, and met party workers at Agarpara under the Panihati assembly segment.

''Enjoyed a meal at the house of a member of the Matua society in Leningarh area of Kolkata. There was a taste of boundless affection and belonging in the food served with love,'' the Union Civil Aviation Minister tweeted.

The Matua community accounts for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population. He also interacted with monks of the Ramakrishna Math in the northern suburbs of Kolkata.

A state BJP leader said Scindia's visit was aimed at reaching out to the electorate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

