Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; welcomed by Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 09:38 IST
President-elect Droupadi Murmu (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President-elect Droupadi Murmu reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, on Monday morning where she was welcomed by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

Murmu will leave for Parliament House shortly, where she will be administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the historic Central Hall.

Murmu was welcomed by the Kovinds who offered her a bouquet.

President Kovind then escorted her to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Earlier this morning, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

