Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:30 IST
Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others. She took the oath in the name of god in Hindi.

