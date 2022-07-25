Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President
Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others. She took the oath in the name of god in Hindi.
