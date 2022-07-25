Left Menu

My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfil aspirations: President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:47 IST
My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfil aspirations: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations.

In her address after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence, she noted.

''Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country,'' Murmu said.

''My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams,'' she said.

It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

In her speech, the President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022