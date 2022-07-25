Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 12:08 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams Delhi govt over termination of Anganwadi workers
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed as ''unjust'' the Delhi government's move to terminate over 800 Anganwadi workers for staging a strike seeking a raise in honorarium, and demanded that they should be immediately reinstated.

The lives of 884 Anganwadi workers in Delhi turned upside down after they were abruptly terminated for staging over a month-long strike demanding a raise in honorarium and respectable working hours.

These workers comprising several single mothers were issued termination notice on March 14 against their 39-day demonstration.

Attacking the AAP-led Delhi government, Gandhi said it had increased the honorarium of the MLAs a few days ago.

''But, taking an unjust step, the government sacked more than 800 Anganwadi workers demanding a respectable honorarium. Asking for a good honorarium for hard work is not a crime,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet. These Anganwadi workers should be immediately reinstated, Gandhi demanded.

