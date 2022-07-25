Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourns till 3 pm following Opposition protests over price rise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 3 pm amid protests by Opposition members over price rise, with Speaker Om Birla warning that members might be asked to go out of the House if they continue protesting after 3 pm.

Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans, display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm.

As the Opposition members continued to protest, a visibly peeved Birla told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function.

With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm after the Question Hour went on for around 20 minutes.

