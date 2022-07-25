Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned third time in a day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Monday till 5 pm after unrelenting protests by Opposition members seeking a discussion on price rise with display of placards.

During a discussion on a bill on the weapon of mass destruction and their delivery systems, Sasmit Patra, chairing the house, adjourned the house after Trinamool Congress member Abir Ranjan Biswas refused to heed to his request to stop showing placard behind BJP member Ajay Pratap Singh.

BJP member BL Verma also tried to block the view of the placard -- which mentioned petrol price shooting above Rs 100 and also showed price comparison between 2013 and April 2021 when it reached Rs 104 per litre.

Patra adjourned the house for 10 minutes till 5 PM. Amid the protest, BJP member Sinkader Kumar, Tamil Maanila Congress (M) GK Vasan and Singh spoke in favour of the bill. Vasan and Singh condemned the behaviour of Opposition members for creating disturbance in the House when a bill having impact on national security was being discussed. Earlier, when the House met at 4 pm, it took up the discussion on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill amid protests by the Opposition members.

GVL Narsimha Rao (BJP) said the legislation is an important tool in controlling financing of terrorist activities.

Mahesh Jethmalani (BJP) noted that the genesis of the bill lies in global apprehensions that nuclear weapons could fall into unwanted hands.

He also attacked Opposition members for disrupting the House during the discussion of such an important legislation.

