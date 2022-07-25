Delhi Congress protests against excise policy, demands Sisodia's resignation

The Delhi Congress on Monday said it staged a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here, demanding his resignation over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the city government's excise policy.

Congress leaders and workers gathered in Patparganj, holding banners and raising slogans against Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged that Sisodia, the minister in-charge of Delhi government's excise department, is directly responsible for ''corrupt deals'' with liquor contractors.

''To uphold truth and transparency, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately sack Manish Sisodia, who as excise minister has been directly responsible in the corrupt deals. He took arbitrary decisions to implement the liquor policy to favour the liquor mafia,'' the Congress leader alleged.

He added that his party was the first to complain to the lieutenant governor and the police commissioner about the new liquor policy.

''Corruption is the operative word in the functioning of the Kejriwal government. A CBI probe will pave the way for Sisodia’s arrest sooner than later as there is clear evidence of his involvement in the liquor scam,'' Kumar alleged.

The Delhi Congress had earlier submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, seeking a probe into the liquor policy.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recently recommended a CBI probe into the policy.

According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'', to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.

