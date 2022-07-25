Yechury slams NDA govt over 'attacks' on democracy, secularism

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre over the alleged attacks on secular democracy, federalism and other Constitutional principles in the country, misuse of Central agencies, price rise and others.

He called for agitation to ''safeguard the Constitution, democracy and democratic rights of the people''.

Addressing the CPI(M) Telangana unit's state committee meeting at Warangal in Telangana, he alleged that secular democracy, social justice, federalism and economic sovereignty are under attack in the country.

He accused the BJP-led government of targeting political opponents, including the LDF government in Kerala. Yechury slammed the GST imposed on food items. It has been imposed at a time when the price rise has become a burden on the people, the CPI(M) leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)