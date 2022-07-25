Odisha Assembly passes resolution congratulating Murmu

The State Assembly on Monday passed a resolution congratulating ''Odisha's daughter'' and India’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu after she assumed the country’s top Constitutional post.

The resolution, moved by Odisha’s Parliament Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari, was passed unanimously through voice vote. The resolution was passed hours after Murmu took oath as the President of India.

Murmu, who was elected to Odisha Assembly twice in a row in 2000 and 2004, was congratulated by members cutting across party lines.

Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said he is very happy as a daughter of Odisha has been become the President of India, which is first of its kind.

BJP deputy leader in Assembly, B C Sethi Sethi said he and his party was happy that Odisha’s Droupadi Murmu could make it to the top post.

However, some members suggested that a delegation of Assembly should go to Delhi and convey the House’s best wishes to her at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaker BK Arukha said he would consider the proposal for felicitation of Murmu by the MLAs in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended Murmu’s swearing in ceremony as the 15th President of India.

Patnik in Delhi said he was absolutely delighted and honoured with a woman from Odisha holding the highest office in the country.

“I would also like to congratulate the people of Odisha since a woman from the state is now the President of India,” Patnaik said.

Replying a question, Patnaik said that she (Murmu) used to tie Rakhi to him. Patnaik is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

