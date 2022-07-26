Biden, chairman of South Korea's SK Group to meet virtually on Tuesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 07:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Tuesday with the chairman of South Korean conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's investments in American manufacturing and jobs, the White House said.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will attend, the White House said.
