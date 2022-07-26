Left Menu

Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate Indias victory.Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of ''Operation Vijay'', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

''Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind,'' Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

