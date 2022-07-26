Left Menu

Gujarat: Kejriwal to visit Bhavnagar hospital to meet those hit by hooch tragedy

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP convener arrived in Gujarat on Monday evening and is scheduled to offer prayers at the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district and later address traders in Rajkot on Tuesday.It is very sad to know that more than 23 people have died and over 40 are admitted in hospital after consuming spurious liquor.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will visit a hospital in Bhavnagar where some of the people were admitted after consuming spurious liquor. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener arrived in Gujarat on Monday evening and is scheduled to offer prayers at the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district and later address traders in Rajkot on Tuesday.

''It is very sad to know that more than 23 people have died and over 40 are admitted to hospital after consuming spurious liquor. I offer condolences to those who have died and will visit Bhavnagar hospital today,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Officials in Gujarat have so far confirmed 21 deaths since Monday following the consumption of spurious liquor in Botad district.

Police have detained a few persons and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the investigation.

