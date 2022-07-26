Left Menu

Oppn parties write to President; allege 'misuse of agencies' by govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:01 IST
Oppn parties write to President; allege 'misuse of agencies' by govt
  India

Leaders of several opposition parties on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging the ''misuse'' of Central agencies by the government to target the opposition and sought her intervention.

In a letter to the President, the leaders also raised the issue of the ''stubborn attitude'' of the government, which is not allowing an urgent discussion on the issue of price rise and GST hike that has impacted the proceedings in the Monsoon session so far.

''We are writing to bring to your attention the continued and intensifying misuse of investigative agencies by the Modi Government as part of a systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents,'' said the letter, signed by the leaders of the Congress, AAP, RJD and CPI-M among others.

''We request for your immediate intervention in the matter,'' the leaders added.

Noting that the ''law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour'', they said, ''But it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numerous opposition parties.'' ''The sole aim of this campaign is to destroy reputations and weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically,'' the opposition leaders said.

It is also being carried out to divert the attention of the people of our country from their most urgent day-to-day concerns of price rise of essential commodities, increasing unemployment and loss of livelihoods and mounting insecurity of life, liberty and property, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

