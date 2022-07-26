Rajbhar does hollow politics, makes mockery of himself by changing statements every day: SP's Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar does ''hollow'' politics and makes a mockery of himself by changing his statements several times in a day.

Maurya also dubbed the SBSP, a former ally of the SP, a party without an ideology.

Rajbhar on Sunday said the SBSP's alliance with the SP was ''no more''.

''Politics is of ideology and participation. He (Rajbhar) has no ideology and his party is 'vichar shunya' (without an ideology). He (Rajbhar) was doing politics for the past 20 years but could not get an MLA elected from his party.

''His party got four seats in alliance with the BJP and six seats in alliance with the SP. His participation has increased,'' Maurya said.

Terming Rajbhar a ''bayan bahadur'' (only good at making statements), the SP MLC said the SBSP chief does hollow politics and changes his statements 10 times in a day.

''With his statements, he is making a mockery of himself and people are seeing this,'' Maurya said.

On the breaking of the alliance between the SP and the SBSP, Maurya said instead of discussing his problems with the allies, Rajbhar made absurd statements in the media.

Rajbhar also voted for the NDA's presidential candidate, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government according 'Y' category security to Rajbhar shows the ''conspiracy'' behind this, Maurya said, adding that even he did not get adequate security.

The SP had fought the assembly polls together with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, the SBSP, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party.

After the SP's defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Rajbhar had advised party president Akhilesh Yadav to go among the people and not do politics from an air-conditioned room.

