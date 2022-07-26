Look out notice issued against Meghalaya BJP leader 'involved in sex racket'

The police on Tuesday issued a look out notice against Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak who is accused of operating a sex racket at his farmhouse in Tura in West Garo Hills district of the state.

A look out notice is issued to make sure that a wanted person is not able to leave the country.

Marak, a former militant leader, is absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday. “A look out notice was issued against Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu of Tura,” West Garo Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

A court in Tura had on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the BJP leader.

The BJP is a part of the state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's NPP. Police said Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators. A hunt is on to nab him.

Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by the CM and fears for his life.

Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government allows the police to act as per their wisdom.

''Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course,'' Tynsong said.

Police earlier said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides dozens of cars from the farmhouse, ‘Rimpu Bagan’.

Marak is facing charges under various sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. He has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since the early 2000s across the North-eastern state.

