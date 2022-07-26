Left Menu

No crutches among LDF partners for supporting UDF's political fortunes: Kerala CM's potshot at Congress

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:38 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took potshots at the Congress' recent 'Navsankalp Chintan Shivir' decision to invite disgruntled LDF partners to its fold, saying there was no crutches in the CPI(M)-led allies that is fit for the opposition party to revive its sagging political fortunes in the southern state.

Hitting back at the Congress, the CPI(M) veteran also alleged that the main opposition party, in its conclave, failed to discuss the issues affecting the common people like the neo-liberal policies of the BJP-led Central government.

''The Congress knows now that it cannot stand on its own. So, the party has made it clear that it was casting its net wide to entrap (partners of other fronts). But no LDF partners are going to get entrapped in their net,'' the Chief Minister told reporters here responding to a query on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's 'Navsankalp Chintan Shivir' decision.

In its two-day Shivir organised by KPCC in Kozhikode, it said there will be those in LDF who would have to leave the alliance due to its allegedly increasing right-wing political outlook and such persons would be welcomed by the party-led UDF.

The Congress leaders assembled in Kozhikode had taken a number of decisions including combating the alleged ''Hindutva'' and ''divisive'' politics of the BJP government at the Centre and the policies of the LDF dispensation in the southern state.

