Left Menu

MP: Tiger 'Pancham' shifted from Bhopal to Jamnagar rehabilitation centre

Pancham was three-and-a-half-year-old at that time. This tiger Pancham has reached Ambanis zoo, Saluja tweeted in a reference to RIL setting up one of the worlds largest zoos at Jamnagar.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:11 IST
MP: Tiger 'Pancham' shifted from Bhopal to Jamnagar rehabilitation centre
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger named “Pancham” was on Tuesday sent to the Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center at Jamnagar in Gujarat from the Bhopal-based Van Vihar National Park, an official said.

The big cat was sent to the Jamnagar-based facility in a healthy condition, the official said.

Pancham was brought to the Van Vihar National Park from the Kanha Tiger Reserve after he was rescued on December 17, 2020. Pancham was three-and-a-half-year-old at that time. His canine teeth got damaged due to an unidentified reason, the official said.

Van Vihar is now left with 13 tigers after Pancham's relocation.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ''tiger'' remark which he had made while directing Bhopal police to deal strictly with an anti-social element nick-named “tiger”. ''This tiger (Pancham) has reached Ambani's zoo,” Saluja tweeted in a reference to RIL setting up one of the world's largest zoos at Jamnagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022