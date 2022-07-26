MP: Tiger 'Pancham' shifted from Bhopal to Jamnagar rehabilitation centre

A tiger named “Pancham” was on Tuesday sent to the Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center at Jamnagar in Gujarat from the Bhopal-based Van Vihar National Park, an official said.

The big cat was sent to the Jamnagar-based facility in a healthy condition, the official said.

Pancham was brought to the Van Vihar National Park from the Kanha Tiger Reserve after he was rescued on December 17, 2020. Pancham was three-and-a-half-year-old at that time. His canine teeth got damaged due to an unidentified reason, the official said.

Van Vihar is now left with 13 tigers after Pancham's relocation.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ''tiger'' remark which he had made while directing Bhopal police to deal strictly with an anti-social element nick-named “tiger”. ''This tiger (Pancham) has reached Ambani's zoo,” Saluja tweeted in a reference to RIL setting up one of the world's largest zoos at Jamnagar.

