El Salvador's president announces plan to buy debt
Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced on Tuesday a plan to launch a voluntary purchase offer to debt bondholders from 2023 to 2025 at market price.
The Central American leader said on Twitter that the country has enough liquidity not only to pay commitments at maturity, but to buy debt in advance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central American
- Nayib Bukele
- El Salvador's
Advertisement