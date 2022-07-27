Left Menu

UK Conservative debate halted by ''medical issue'' in studio

PTI | London | Updated: 27-07-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 00:02 IST
A televised British Conservative leadership debate was pulled off air on Tuesday after a medical incident in the studio.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who are running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were debating on the Talk TV channel when a crashing sound was heard.

The camera was on Truss, who flinched and said “Oh my God” before the transmission was cut.

Talk TV host Ian Collins came on air to say there had been “a medical issue in the studio” and it was hoped the debate could resume.

The debate was sponsored by The Sun tabloid and Talk TV, both owned by Rupert Murdoch.

British media reported that moderator Kate McCann had fainted.

McCann had been scheduled to co-host alongside The Sun's political editor, Harry Cole, but he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

