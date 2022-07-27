Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday; avoids reference as Shiv Sena president

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday greeted his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray on the latters 62nd birthday. Shinde recently formed a national executive of his faction, claiming it to be the real Shiv Sena.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:38 IST
Maha CM Shinde greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday; avoids reference as Shiv Sena president
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday greeted his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's 62nd birthday. The CM in his message refrained from referring to Thackeray as the Shiv Sena president.

Last month, Shinde had along with 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On Wednesday, Shinde tweeted: ''Greetings to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. I pray for his healthy and long life.'' Recently, 12 out of the 19 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha members also extended support to the Shinde camp. Shinde recently formed a national executive of his faction, claiming it to be the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray-led Sena and the Shinde group are locked in a legal battle over pleas seeking disqualification of 16 rebel legislators and also over claim for the party's symbol with the Election Commission of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022