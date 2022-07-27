Union Minister Prahlad Joshi suggests SDPI, PFI link in BJP worker's killing

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday suggested a political link to the gruesome murder of the young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare and asserted that the state government would bring the guilty to justice. "Initial reports and some media reports indicate at SDPI and PFI links. They are being encouraged in Kerala. In Karnataka, Congress encouraged them. Our government in Karnataka will take action and book the culprits," Joshi, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka, said.

Nettaru, a BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified persons on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada, late Tuesday evening. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state police was in touch with their Kerala counterparts as the took place close to the border.

"As the incident took place close to Kerala border, our police are in touch with Kerala Police. Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while SP Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod. It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases," said the chief minister. Earlier in the day the body of BJP Yuva Morcha worker was brought to his residence in Sullia. Thousands of locals followed the ambulance that carried Nettaru's body as people expressed their collective grief.

Local authorities made elaborate arrangements for the passing of the convoy. (ANI)

