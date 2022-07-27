Left Menu

Protests are attempt to protect one Parivar: BJP president J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the protests by Congress leaders and supporters were not a 'satyagrah' but only aimed at protecting the Gandhi 'Parivar' (family).

Updated: 27-07-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:12 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the protests by Congress leaders and supporters were not a 'satyagrah' but only aimed at protecting the Gandhi 'Parivar' (family). He, however, insisted that the Gandhi family must face the law. On the opposition's allegations of misuse of power, Nadda said that if anyone felt so, they could approach the courts.

"This is not a Satyagrah. It is an attempt to hide the truth behind all these protests. These protests are neither for the country nor for their party. This is just an attempt to save one family," Nadda said. The BJP chief said that the top Congress leaders should answer the questions asked by the investigation agencies. But this family thinks of itself as being above the law and never likes to take questions from anyone, he added.

"Just now the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the ED's jurisdiction. The law is taking its course and any attempt to keep a family above the law will not work in this country," Nadda said. He emphasised that the Congress should respect the constitution and the law of the land.

"ED or any other agency works according to the law. The ED has so far recovered scams worth crores, and if the Congress people feel that the Centre is misusing their power they are free to approach the courts," he added. Nadda's comments come in the backdrop of Congress protests against the questioning of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi by the ED.

Congress MPs initiated a protest march from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi was summoned for the third time on July 27th by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. She reached the ED office accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

