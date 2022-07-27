Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot expresses disappointment over SC decision upholding ED's powers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:06 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot expresses disappointment over SC decision upholding ED's powers
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court decision upholding certain powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Gehlot said the apex court's ruling will increase the possibility of ''political misuse'' of the ED by the Centre.

''The pronouncement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying,'' the chief minister tweeted. He further said, ''A dictatorial atmosphere has prevailed in the country for the last few years and after this decision, the possibility of political misuse of ED by the Centre will increase further.'' In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers relating to arrest, attachment of property involved in money laundering, and search and seizure under the PMLA that were challenged by multiple petitioners, including Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022