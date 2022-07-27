BJP seeks CBI probe into 'illegal' mining in Rajasthan

The BJP on Wednesday alleged the involvement of Rajasthan government ministers and officials in the suspected illegal mining in Bharatpur and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

A BJP delegation, including its general secretary Arun Singh, MP and former Mumbai commissioner Satya Pal Singh and MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, also presented its inquiry report to party president J P Nadda after visiting the site of alleged illegal mining where a sadhu had immolated himself during an anti-mining agitation.

The sadhu, Vijay Das, had died a few days later on July 23 at a hospital in the national capital, following which the BJP formed the committee to look into the matter.

Nadda said the report exposes the ''dismal state of affairs in Rajasthan and the rampant mining mafia raj''.

Arun Singh told reporters that there was a lot of anger among people against the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and that Das' sacrifice should not go in vain.

As the site of the ''illegal'' mining includes some sacred places for the Hindus, sadhus and seers had been protesting against it for over 551 days but were often mocked by Rajasthan government ministers, he said.

''The protesters have sought a CBI probe into the matter following the heart-rending death of Das, and our party supports it,'' he said.

A local hill considered holy by pilgrims has been destroyed by illegal mining which has also wrought destruction on the environment, he said.

The National Green Tribunal should also probe the matter, he said.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is insulting 'saints' who have been forced to launch an agitation in support of their demands, he said.

Such a government is certain to go, Singh claimed.

Nadda tweeted, ''Received the report by the BJP Fact Finding team, constituted to enquire about the grave case of self-immolation by sadhu Vijay Das and the huge illegal mining in Rajasthan. The report exposes the dismal state of affairs in Rajasthan & the rampant mining mafia raj.'' Assembly election is due in the state in the second half of the next year, and the BJP has been working to corner the ruling Congress over a host of issues PTI KR KR RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)