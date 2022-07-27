Left Menu

Anurag Thakur hits back at TMC's hate crime allegations

Raising the issue of hate crimes in the country during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress TMC member levelled allegations against the government which were later expunged from records by the Chair.

Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal's attack on the central government on Wednesday over alleged rise in hate crimes drew a sharp response from Union minister Anurag Thakur who said law and order was a state subject. Raising the issue of hate crimes in the country during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) member levelled allegations against the government which were later expunged from records by the Chair. Thakur accused Mondal of levelling baseless allegations against the Centre and stressed that the law and order was the responsibility of the state government.

''The member should have raised the issue of total failure of law and order situation in West Bengal,'' the minister said, adding that BJP workers were killed in the state and crores of rupees were recovered from the aid of a minister of the state recently.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, later expunged the allegations made by Mondal against the Union government.

''Baseless allegations were made on the law and order situation... they were misleading and without any evidence. They are being expunged,'' Devi said. PTI CS DP SRY

