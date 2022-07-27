One dead, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

One person was killed and 20 others injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm at Hira Nagar on the outskirts of Shimla, the state disaster management department said.

The injured have been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital in the city, the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the IGMC authorities to ensure the best treatment for the injured, he said.

Thakur also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, he added.

