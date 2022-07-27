Left Menu

Maha: Rename Ahmednagar for Ahilyadevi Holkar, demands BJP legislator

People feel that the district should be renamed after her. The city of Ahmednagar, about 120 km north-east of Pune, is believed to have been founded by Ahmed Nizam Shah I in 1490.The state cabinet led by chief minister Eknath Shinde last week approved of renaming of Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad city as Dharashiv. PTI ND KRK KRK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:27 IST
Maha: Rename Ahmednagar for Ahilyadevi Holkar, demands BJP legislator
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Maharashtra cabinet approved the renaming of Aurangabad city, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday demanded that neighbouring Ahmednagar district be renamed as ''Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Nagar.'' Padalkar, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, belongs to the Dhangar community.

Ahilyadevi Holkar, an illustrious 18th century ruler of the Indore state, was born into a Dhangar family in today's Ahmednagar district.

In a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Padalkar said, “Ahilyadevi Holkar has played a vital role in rebuilding several temples and helped in conserving the cultural heritage of this country. She was born in Chaundi village in Ahmednagar district. People feel that the district should be renamed after her.” The city of Ahmednagar, about 120 km north-east of Pune, is believed to have been founded by Ahmed Nizam Shah I in 1490.

The state cabinet led by chief minister Eknath Shinde last week approved of renaming of Aurangabad city as `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and Osmanabad city as `Dharashiv.' PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022