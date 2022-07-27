U.S.'s Austin says Brazil defense minister told him military focused on transparent election
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 21:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday said Brazil's defense minister told him that his country's armed forces were focused on providing security to ensure a "safe, secure and transparent" election in October.
"The Brazilian minister of defense commented that he was very much focused on providing security to ensure that they were able to conduct a safe and secure and transparent election," Austin told reporters after attending a hemispheric meeting of defense ministers in Brasilia.
