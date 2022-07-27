U.S.'s Austin says Brazil defense minister told him military focused on transparent election

U.S. President Joe Biden's defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday said Brazil's defense minister told him that his country's armed forces were focused on providing security to ensure a "safe, secure and transparent" election in October.

"The Brazilian minister of defense commented that he was very much focused on providing security to ensure that they were able to conduct a safe and secure and transparent election," Austin told reporters after attending a hemispheric meeting of defense ministers in Brasilia.

