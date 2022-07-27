Left Menu

MP Janpad Panchayat polls: BJP wins 121 out of 170 seats

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a 'spectacular' victory in the state Janpad Panchayat Elections.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:09 IST
MP Janpad Panchayat polls: BJP wins 121 out of 170 seats
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a 'spectacular' victory in the state Janpad Panchayat Elections. The politically significant process for electing presidents and vice-presidents of Janpad and Zila Panchayats was held on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today in the Janpad Panchayat elections, BJP registered a spectacular victory. Elections were in 170 Janpad Panchayats and BJP got its president on 121 of them." "Congress didn't get even one Janpad seat in several districts. It's historic, unprecedented & spectacular success," he added.

The election holds significance for the political parties in view of state Assembly elections to be held next year. Speaking on Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "I thank the public, people in rural areas. I also congratulate all presidents, and vice presidents. I assure the public that under the leadership of PM Modi an Atmanirbhar Bharat is being built. For a self-reliant India, Atmanirbhar villages, Amanirbhar development blocks are our goal." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022