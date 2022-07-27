Left Menu

Wisconsin Democrats line up behind Barnes in bid to unseat U.S. Senator Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry will end his run for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Wisconsin, party officials said on Wednesday, as Democrats lined up behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take on to Republican Ron Johnson.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:44 IST
Wisconsin Democrats line up behind Barnes in bid to unseat U.S. Senator Johnson
  • Country:
  • United States

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry will end his run for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Wisconsin, party officials said on Wednesday, as Democrats lined up behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take on to Republican Ron Johnson. Lasry, who has spent more than $12 million on his campaign only to end it less than two weeks before the primary, endorsed Barnes after trailing him by only a few percentage points in opinion polls. Another Democratic candidate, Tom Nelson, withdrew from the race on Monday and also endorsed Barnes.

"I am so grateful to Alex for all of the work he's done to move Wisconsin forward, and I'm proud to have his endorsement," Barnes said in a statement. "We are going to unite Wisconsinites from every corner of the state to defeat Ron Johnson." Johnson, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who entered the Senate during the conservative Tea Party wave of 2010, has long been a target for Democrats and has been saddled this year with low job approval numbers.

Johnson's seat is one of Democrats' few opportunities to pick up a Senate seat on the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House, with Democrats seen having a better chance of defending their razor-thin Senate majority. But political analysts and Republican strategists say Johnson has often been underestimated by his opponents.

Polls show Barnes running neck-and-neck with Johnson, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, a website that tracks opinion polls and politics. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only other major Democratic Senate candidate in the Aug. 9 primary, has been polling well behind Barnes in the single digits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022