Amid economic turmoil, Argentina's president sacks economy chief - newspaper
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 05:18 IST
Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after barely one month on the job, Clarin newspaper reported on Wednesday citing official sources, as the country struggles with a growing economic crisis.
The newspaper said the head of the lower house of Congress, Sergio Massa, would replace Batakis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Batakis
- Congress
- Argentina
- Silvina Batakis
Advertisement