Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 05:18 IST
Amid economic turmoil, Argentina's president sacks economy chief - newspaper

Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after barely one month on the job, Clarin newspaper reported on Wednesday citing official sources, as the country struggles with a growing economic crisis.

The newspaper said the head of the lower house of Congress, Sergio Massa, would replace Batakis.

