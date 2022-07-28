RS adjourned till noon amid Oppn protest, uproar over Chowdhury's remark on Prez

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour on Thursday as the Opposition stuck to its demand for a discussion on price rise and the treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his ''rashtrapatni'' remark on the President.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took exception to opposition MPs rushing into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise.

''This is not the way,'' he said. ''Members who have brought placards, note down their names. And they are named.'' According to rules, any MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

''Please go to your seat. (If) you are named... then go out,'' Naidu said.

''People who are carrying placards, they are named and they have left the house otherwise action will be taken,'' he added.

While there were about a dozen MPs in the well, Naidu did not say how many of them have been named.

Earlier, after the officially listed papers were laid on the table, he said filming of the proceedings of the House by MPs is prohibited and action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.

Naidu allowed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a submission on Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu ''rashtrapatni''.

After Sitharaman sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remark, women MPs from the treasury benches also joined her in raising the issue.

Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

