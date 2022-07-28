Left Menu

BJP women MPs protest against Cong leader's remark on President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:14 IST
BJP women MPs protest against Cong leader's remark on President Murmu
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Women BJP MPs, including Union ministers, on Thursday, held a protest in Parliament complex here against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Holding placards near gate number one of Parliament House, the MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, raised slogans seeking an apology from the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Chowdhury of disrespecting Murmu by calling her 'Rashtrapatni'.

Irani claimed that Chowdhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, the poor, and the downtrodden by his remark.

BJP members expressed similar sentiments in the Rajya Sabha and sought an apology from Chowdhury over his ''sexist insult'' of the President.

''It was a deliberate insult by the Congress leader and the party president should apologize to the country, Sitharaman said outside Parliament House. Referring to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a ''slip of the tongue'', Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022