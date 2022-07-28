Left Menu

Three RS members suspended for unruly behaviour

So far 23 members of the opposition have been suspended by the Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:33 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted a motion to suspend three more members -- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak besides independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- for the rest of the week for ''unruly behavior'' in the House.

Soon after the House met after the first adjournment, opposition members continued with their protest in the well of the house.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh then named the three members for holding placards and shouting slogans in the well.

Soon Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend the three members from the House for the remainder of the week.

The motion was passed by a voice vote. As some opposition members demanded a division of votes, Harivansh then asked the members to go to their seats to allow a division of votes. But the opposition members continued to raise an uproar.

He then adjourned the House till 2 PM amid continued uproar by opposition members. So far 23 members of the opposition have been suspended by the Rajya Sabha for ''unruly behavior''.

