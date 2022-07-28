Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark shameful, Cong should apologise: Mayawati
the Congress party should also apologise to the country for this and abandon its casteist mindset, she said.Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and Rajya Sabha till 3 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes as BJP members strongly protested against Chowdhurys remark on Murmu.The Congress leader told reporters outside Parliament that referring to Murmu as rashtrapatni was a slip of the tongue and accused the BJP of making a mountain out of a molehill over the issue.The president is called rashtrapati in Hindi.
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' is ''most shameful and condemnable'', and demanded that his party apologize for his remark.
Mayawati also asked Congress to shun its ''casteist mindset''.
Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests by BJP members against Chowdhury's remark and were adjourned twice amid the uproar.
''The spectacular selection of Droupadi Murmuji as the first woman from the tribal society to the highest post of the President of India has not been liked by many... the objectionable remark made against her by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, is very sad, shameful and highly condemnable,'' Mayawati said in a tweet.
''The proceedings of Parliament have also been disrupted today due to protests against him referring to the honorable President as 'rashtrapatni' on TV... the Congress party should also apologize to the country for this and abandon its casteist mindset,'' she said.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and Rajya Sabha till 3 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes as BJP members strongly protested against Chowdhury's remark on Murmu.
The Congress leader told reporters outside Parliament that referring to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a ''slip of the tongue'' and accused the BJP of making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue.
The president is called 'rashtrapati' in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter - sources
Sri Lanka president's resignation could reach parliamentary speaker by midday -source
Have not yet received President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation: Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker
Maldivian Parliament Speaker Nasheed negotiated President Rajapaksa’s escape from Sri Lanka: Sources
Sri Lanka prime minister gets interim presidential powers - parliamentary speaker