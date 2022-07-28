Left Menu

NSA invoked against prime accused in Kanpur violence case

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:05 IST
The police here invoked the stringent National Security Act against Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the June 3 Kanpur violence, and slapped the Gangster Act against four other accused on Thursday, officials said.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence.

District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar told PTI that Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena had sent a proposal to the state government recommending that the NSA be invoked against Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the prime accused in the June 3 violence case, and it has been approved.

A notice regarding this will be served to Hashmi at Chitrakoot district jail, where he has been shifted from Kanpur jail, he added.

In a statement, Meena said four accused in the Kanpur violence case -- Haji Wasi Khan, Mukhtar alias Baba Biryani, Aqeel alias Khichdi, and Shafeeq -- have been slapped with the Gangster Act.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur after Friday prayers when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over Sharma's remarks.

