Govt has failed to maintain L&O in Dakshina Kannada district: Cong

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has totally failed to maintain law and order in Dakshina Kannada district, Congress leader and former MLA J R Lobo alleged on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, Lobo said the government has been inefficient in ensuring the rule of law in the district. The two murders in a span of a few days in Sullia taluk and the attack on a pub by right wing activists have exposed the failures of the government, he said.

Lobo said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is not giving enough attention to put a end on activities of anti-social elements who take law into their hands. The recent pub attack has tarnished the image of Mangaluru, he said. Former minister B Ramanath Rai, who was also present, said the two murders in Bellare in recent days should be condemned. ''No innocent person should lose their life irrespective of any religion or party. The government’s negligence is clearly visible in these cases,'' he said. Police should take stringent action against the culprits behind the murders, he said. The government should also provide compensation to the families of the two people who lost their lives in the violence at Bellare in Sullia, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)