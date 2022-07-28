Top Senate Republican vows to fight Democrats' new spending bill "as hard as we can"
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Reuters on Thursday that Republicans will fight a new Democratic drugs and energy bill "as hard as we can", predicting the legislation would prove to be a disastrous job killer for American families.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Republicans
- Mitch McConnell
- American
- Democratic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury diplomat nominee aims to curb China's lending influence
Pacific island leaders welcome U.S. pledge to triple funding for region
U.S. destroyer sails near disputed S.China Sea islands, China says it 'drove' ship away
China's military says U.S. destroyer in South China sea violated international law
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data