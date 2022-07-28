Gujarat AAP announces 3rd list of office-bearers after dissolving state unit

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit on Thursday announced a new list of over 1,000 office-bearers as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

Releasing the third list of office-bearers after dissolving the state unit in June, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia said the party is moving ahead with ''great strength'' to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is seeking to make an electoral impact in Gujarat, which has traditionally seen a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

''Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP has created an efficient and effective structure by appointing workers to different posts from state level to Lok Sabha, taluka and district levels,'' Italia told reporters.

In the third list, the party has added more than 1,000 workers as office-bearers, thus making the structure of the AAP even bigger, stronger and more efficient. Another list will be out in the coming days and many workers will be included in it too, he said.

The new list includes office-bearers from state to district levels, and from different morchas (wings) and media unit. Among the appointees are state office secretary, state office joint secretary, state president of labour wing, and media coordinator.

The AAP had on June 8 dissolved its state unit with an aim to revamp the organization and prepare it to take on the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades now.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, has visited Gujarat three times in July alone and campaigned in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot.

As per party sources, he is likely to visit Gujarat next on August 1.

