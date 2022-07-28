UP: Lulu Mall owner has 'direct connection with RSS', says Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday alleged that the owner of Lucknow's Lulu Mall has a direct connection with the RSS, and the offering of namaz there was done in his direction.

Khan was here in connection with a court case.

''Owner of the Lulu mall is the fund-raiser of RSS and he wants to create communal violence in the state,'' the SP leader told reporters.

After the inauguration of the mall in Lucknow early this month, some persons had unauthorisedly offered namaz there kicking controversy.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a strong note of the incident, police took action and several persons were arrested in the case.

On estranged ties with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief O P Rajbhar, Khan said, ''He can not come back to Samajwadi Party because he is working for the BJP.'' The SP had recently sent a letter to Rajbhar asking him to go wherever he would get more respect, an apparent jibe at his growing proximity with the BJP during the recent presidential election.

Khan had quit his Rampur Lok Sabha seat after being elected as MLA for the record tenth time from Rampur Sadar seat.

