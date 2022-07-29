Monsoon Session: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 noon

Both the Upper and the Lower Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till noon on Friday amid uproar by various members of the Parliament on various issues. The ninth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Friday amid protests by the Opposition in both Houses. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes, as Opposition leaders continued to demand a discussion on the issue of price rise, GST and the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh made the announcement after declaring that five notices recieved from Opposition MPs like Congress leader of House Mallikarjun Kharge and Deepender Singh Hooda on different issued under Rule 267 has been rejected by the Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. Singh also announced that the Central government is ready to hold a discussion on price rise from next week so the notices were rejected by the Chairman.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs rushed into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise and other issues. As Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans despite requests from the chair to let the House function, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. Earlier, when the Upper House assembled at 11 am, papers were laid on the table. Criticising the BJP for employing unfair tactics to avoid discussions on price rise, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day said that the BJP continued to demand an apology from Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's controversial 'Rashtrapatni' remark, even though he had already said sorry. "They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation," he told ANI.

Deepening the divide in Parliament, already rocked by noisy protests and repeated adjournments, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress president Sonia Gandhi faced off Thursday, prompting the BJP and Congress to hurl accusations of "intimidation" and "heckling" at each other in the wake of a remark by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding President Droupadi Murmu. While Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the offensive against Sonia inside Rajya Sabha and outside Parliament House, Irani slammed the Congress in Lok Sabha. "Chowdhury's comments were not a slip of tongue. It was a deliberate sexist insult against the President," Sitharaman had said in a brief statement in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

