Left Menu

Smriti Irani calls on President Droupadi Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:17 IST
Smriti Irani calls on President Droupadi Murmu
Union Ministers called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu here, a day after leading the charge against the Congress over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday amid uproar over Chowdhury's comments and other issues.

"Had the privilege of calling upon the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji along with MOS,'' Irani said in a tweet.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark. The BJP launched an all-out offensive against Congress and accused Chowdhury of hurling a ''deliberate sexist insult'' at President Murmu and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a ''slip of the tongue''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022