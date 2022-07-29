Smriti Irani calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu here, a day after leading the charge against the Congress over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday amid uproar over Chowdhury's comments and other issues.

"Had the privilege of calling upon the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji along with MOS,'' Irani said in a tweet.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark. The BJP launched an all-out offensive against Congress and accused Chowdhury of hurling a ''deliberate sexist insult'' at President Murmu and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a ''slip of the tongue''.

