Left Menu

Bostic: Convinced Fed needs to keep raising rates to control inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to keep raising interest rates to control inflation but the pace and final level will be shaped heavily by data over the next two months, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday. "I'm convinced we're going to have to do more in terms of interest rate increases," Bostic said in an interview on National Public Radio's Morning Edition.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:58 IST
Bostic: Convinced Fed needs to keep raising rates to control inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to keep raising interest rates to control inflation but the pace and final level will be shaped heavily by data over the next two months, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday.

"I'm convinced we're going to have to do more in terms of interest rate increases," Bostic said in an interview on National Public Radio's Morning Edition. "Exactly how much and then what trajectory will depend on how the economy evolves over the next several weeks and months. We're going to get a lot of data...before our next meeting" on Sept. 20-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022