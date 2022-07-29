MP: BJP claims to have won president post in 41 district panchayats, Cong puts its tally at 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said candidates supported by it have won the post of president in 41 district panchayats, while the Congress claimed victory of its nominees in 10 such position across 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

MP has 52 districts but in one Sidhi, the district panchayat elections did not take place following a High Court order.

An official with the State Election Commission reiterated that district panchayat president elections were not held on party basis and refrained from commenting on claims being made by different political outfits about victories.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his party backed candidates have won the election for the post of president in 41 district panchayats.

He thanked the people for reposing faith in the BJP and said the Congress had been facing defeat continuously in the state.

The CM said rival party leaders indulged in undemocratic acts on Friday during the election process for district panchayat chiefs something which has never been witnessed in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said his party backed nominees won the post of panchayat president in 10 districts.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Kamal Nath, in a press statement, alleged the ruling BJP had misused the official machinery and also used money to influence the outcome.

“Though the government misused the machinery, the Congress has been successful in winning the presidential and vice-presidential elections in a large number of district panchayats,'' the former CM added.

