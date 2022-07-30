Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognised as state sponsor of terrorism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the deaths of dozens of prisoners in a Russian-held jail showed there should be clear legal recognition that Russia was a state sponsor of terrorism.

"I am appealing especially to the United States of America. A decision is needed and it is needed now," he said in a late night video address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)