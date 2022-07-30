Left Menu

Odisha: BJP appoints MLA Jaynarayan Mishra as new leader of opposition

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:55 IST
Odisha: BJP appoints MLA Jaynarayan Mishra as new leader of opposition
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday appointed its four-time MLA Jaynarayan Mishra as the new leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly.

Mishra, the legislator from Sambalpur, was appointed to the post after Bhawanipatna MLA Pradipta Kumar Naik stepped down due to post-COVID health complications.

Mishra's name was supported by all members of the BJP legislative party, the party's state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said, addressing a press conference.

Mishra said he will try his level best to meet the aspiration of the people as the new leader of opposition.

''I will also try to expose the state government's whimsical governance style,'' he told reporters.

''I will become the voice of Odisha's people in the assembly,'' he asserted, promising to play the role of constructive opposition leader.

Mishra, a former minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government from 2000 to 2009, was elected to the assembly four times -- 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2019.

Naik, the outgoing leader of opposition, is at present undergoing treatment in Delhi.

''Since state president Samir Mohanty comes from the coastal region, the LOP is appointed from the western parts of the state in order to balance the leadership,'' a BJP leader said.

The BJP is better positioned in the western region than in the coastal or southern Odisha, he added.

BJP MLAs, including Sundergarh lawmaker Kusum Tete, have been expressing concern over the party's functioning in the assembly without a leader of opposition who could be involved in day-to-day affairs. They recently visited Delhi and met party president JP Nadda, urging him to replace Naik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022