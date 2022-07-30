Yuva Sena to conduct signature campaign against Maha guv Koshyari

The Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, has decided to run a signature campaign on Sunday against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for ''dividing Hindus'' and ''insulting Marathi people''. As per an official statement, the Yuva Sena will conduct the signature campaign in all Assembly constituencies demanding that the governor be recalled. The youth wing, headed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, has accused Koshyari of constantly insulting Marathi people and diving Hindus.

Koshyari has drawn flak for his remark that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

