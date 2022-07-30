Left Menu

Yuva Sena to conduct signature campaign against Maha guv Koshyari

The Shiv Senas youth wing, Yuva Sena, has decided to run a signature campaign on Sunday against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for dividing Hindus and insulting Marathi people.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:50 IST
Yuva Sena to conduct signature campaign against Maha guv Koshyari
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, has decided to run a signature campaign on Sunday against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for ''dividing Hindus'' and ''insulting Marathi people''. As per an official statement, the Yuva Sena will conduct the signature campaign in all Assembly constituencies demanding that the governor be recalled. The youth wing, headed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, has accused Koshyari of constantly insulting Marathi people and diving Hindus.

Koshyari has drawn flak for his remark that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022