TN CM, leaders of alliance partners to attend 25th State meet of CPI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of alliance partners will participate in the four-day 25th State conference of Communist Party of India CPI from August 6 at nearby Tirupur.Party veteran R Nallakannu and CPI MP K Subbarayan will preside over the conference, in which CPI national general secretary D Raja and State party secretary R Mutharasan will be present, party sources said on Saturday.

Updated: 30-07-2022 19:26 IST
Party veteran R Nallakannu and CPI MP K Subbarayan will preside over the conference, in which CPI national general secretary D Raja and State party secretary R Mutharasan will be present, party sources said on Saturday. Besides Stalin, TNCC president K S Alagiri, Dravida Kazhakam leader K Veeramani,, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI(M) State secretary K Balakrishnan, VCK president Tol Thirumavalavan, IUML nartional president K M Khader Moideen, KMDK general secretary E R Eswaran and TMMK leader M H Jawahirullah would attend the conference. A torch would be taken to conference stage from the freedom fighters platform in Chinniyampalaym on the outskirts early on August 6. The party has decided to hoist national tri colour atop the mast in front of party offices in the district as part of 75th Independence year, with slogans of ''Save Nation and Save Indian Constitution'', they said.

