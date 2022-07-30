Left Menu

Bengal BJP president Sukanta arrested on way to address protest rally

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:34 IST
Bengal BJP president Sukanta arrested on way to address protest rally
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. (ABI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday when he was leading party workers in a protest rally to south Kolkata's Hazra area, near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Majumdar was scheduled to address the rally in Hazra over alleged corruption in the TMC government of the state, but was taken into custody by the police before he could reach there.

''It was a preventive arrest,'' a senior police officer said.

Soon, scores of BJP members gathered outside Kolkata's Police headquarters, Lalbazar, in the central part of the city, demanding Majumdar's immediate release.

Shouting slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress, the protesting BJP members burnt tyres, bringing the traffic in the congested area to a standstill.

A while later, police evicted them and took them to the Lalbazar central lock-up. Majumdar was also released after some time, the police officer said.

''Protests against the corrupt TMC government are becoming mass movements in West Bengal. It seems that they are afraid of these protests and that is why they arrested Sukanta Majumdar,'' state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

TMC MP Santanu Sen accused the BJP of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

The protest rally was organised in Hazara, a few hundred metres away from the chief minister's Kalighat residence, amid the arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee in the cash for school jobs scam.

Crores of rupees in cash were found at apartments linked to Chatterjee, besides gold believed to be in kilogram, documents of properties and foreign exchange were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate, forcing the TMC to suspend him and take away his ministerial portfolios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022